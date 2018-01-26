Kazakhstan TV and Radio Corporation announces reshuffle

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Republican Television and Radio Corporation "Kazakhstan" JSC has announced reshuffle of top management, Kazinform has learnt from the Corporation's press service.

Zhanar Shamel who helmed Balapan TV Channel since its launch in 2010 became advisor to the Chairman of the Corporation. Makpal Zhumabai took up her post at the children's TV channel.



In addition, Azimkhan Ausatov was named as Deputy General Director of Kazakh radiolary LLP. Nariza Berdaly will serve as Director of Kazakh radiosy. Kalkaman Sarin will head Radio Shalkar.