    Kazakhstan TV channel to air Golovkin vs Wade fight

    15:50, 12 April 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - "Kazakhstan" TV channel will air Gennady Golovkin and Dominic Wade fight live.

    April 23 Los Angeles' arena "Forum" will host the fight of IBF/IBO/WBA middleweight champion Kazakh boxer Gennady Golovkin (34-0, 31 KOs) and American Dominic Wade (18-0, 12 KOs).

    "National TV channel "Kazakhstan" will live broadcast the boxing event April 24 at 07:20 am Astana time and in parallel the show will be available online at kaztrk.kz," reported the press service of "Kazakhstan".

    It should be noted, that the Gennady Golovkin-David Lemieux middleweight title unification fight at Madison Square Garden in New York generated "just over" 150,000 pay-per-view buys. It was the first fight of Gennady Golovkin in the toll system Pay-Per-View on HBO TV channel.

    In addition, on April 24 "Kazakhstan" TV channel will screen several repeat showings of the fight - at 3 and 7 pm.

    Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin
