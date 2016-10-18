Kazakhstan TV Channel to air Kanat Islam vs. Patrick Allotey fight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan TV Channel will air Almaty Boxing Evening on October 29. The event will take place at the Almaty Arena Sports Palace.

The viewers will enjoy also the main bout of the evening – Kazakhstani Kanat Islam and Patrick Allotey from Ghana will fight for the WBA Fedelatin title and WBO Intercontinental champion’s belt.

As reported earlier, on October 15 Kanat Islam (21-0-0, 18KO) held an open training in one of Almaty shopping malls ahead of his October 29 fight.

“This will be my first fight in my home-country and a big responsibility for me. My opponent is very strong. He has had 36 fights 28 of which he won with technical knockouts. I believe in support of my compatriots,” said Islam in one of interviews with mass media.



World champion, champion of Asia and Asian amateur games and participant of the Rio Olympic Games Zhanibek Alimkhanuly will debut at the Almaty Boxing Evening too. He will meet Colombian Milton Núñez.

Other well-known boxers – Zhankosh Turarov, Ruslan Myrsatayev, Ali Akhmetov, Aidar Sharibayev and Aidos Yerbossynuly – will join the event to defend the honor of the country.