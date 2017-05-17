Kazakhstan TV Channel to be host broadcaster of EXPO-2017 in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - "'Republican Television and Radio Company "Kazakhstan" JSC will be the official host broadcaster of the upcoming International specialized exhibition "EXPO-2017" in Astana, Kazinform has learned from expo2017astana.com.

The host broadcaster will cover all the events at the exhibition from the very first to the very last day. Its audience will see everything that will happen at the EXPO town during 93 days of the event.



Four outside broadcasting vans, two mobile satellite stations and more equipment will function on the territory of the exhibition daily. 146 employees of RTRC Kazakhstan and all of its equipment will ensure timely coverage of the EXPO event.



A number of European and American TV channels have already expressed interest to air the opening ceremony of the International specialized exhibition "EXPO-2017" in Astana live.



As a reminder, "NC "Astana EXPO 2017" JSC and "RTRC "Kazakhstan" signed the cooperation agreement on May 2, 2017.