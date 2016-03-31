Kazakhstan, U.S. adopt joint statement on cooperation in non-proliferation, nuclear security

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan and the U.S. have adopted the joint statement on cooperation in the sphere of non-proliferation and nuclear security within the framework of President Nursultan Nazarbayev's participation in the Nuclear Security Summit 2016 in Washington.

According to the Akorda's press service, the document lists a complex of specific measures taken by the two nations in order to increase security of the nuclear materials storage.

The sides also reiterated overall commitment to continue practical cooperation in that sphere.