Kazakhstan, U.S. discuss military coop

ASTANA. KAZINFORM First Deputy Defense Minister, Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, Lt. Gen. Murat Maikeyev met with U.S. military attaché in Kazakhstan, Col. David Wiseman, Kazinform reports.

The sides discussed further cooperation between the countries' Defense Ministries.

Lt. Gen. Maikeyev praised the joint work in terms of strengthening the peacekeeping potential of the Kazakh Armed Forces.

Following the meeting, the sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening military cooperation through capacity-building programs according to the Five-Year Military Cooperation Plan.

