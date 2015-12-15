Kazakhstan U20 team tastes bitter defeat in Austria again

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan suffered their second loss at the Ice Hockey U20 World Championship in Vienna, Austria, Sports.kz reports. Team Latvia outclassed the Kazakh side 5:3 in Group A match.

Dmitry Presnov and Dmitry Grents gave Kazakhstan a 2:0 lead in the first period. Ponomarenko put Latvia on the scoreboard only in the very end of the second stanza. The third period was pretty hectic for Kazakhstan as Latvia tied the score and then took a 4:2 lead. Kazakhstani Alikhan Assetov tried to help his teammates by finding the target and scoring the third goal. However, Razgals of Latvia netted the winning goal in the 59th minute of the match. On December 16, Team Kazakhstan will face off with Italy. Recall that the Kazakh squad lost their first game at the championship to Germany 2:3.