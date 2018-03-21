Kazakhstan, UAE intend to strengthen coop in the space sphere

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of State for Higher Education and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the UAE Space Agency Dr. Ahmad bin Abdulla Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi is in Astana for a working visit, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In the Kazakh capital, the representatives of Kazakhstan's Ministry of Defense and Aerospace Industry and UAE's Space Agency discussed issues of bilateral cooperation in the space sphere.

The UAE delegation is also scheduled to visit the Baikonur complex to take part in the tripartite negotiations with Kazakhstan, Russia.

In Baikonur, the representatives of the UAE Space Agency will observe the launch of the Soyuz-FG launch vehicle with the manned transport ship Soyuz MS-08, scheduled for 11.44 pm Astana time on March 21, from the Gagarin site.