Kazakhstan, UAE supreme courts signed coop agrt

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kairat Mami has met today with the President of the Federal Supreme Court of the United Arab Emirates Abdel Uahab Abdul who arrived in our country with an official visit at the invitation of K.Mami.

Welcoming the foreign guest Kairat Mami thanked Mr. Abdel Uahab Abdul for the participation in the International Conference on "Constitution: Unity of People, Stability, Prosperity" scheduled for tomorrow, August 28.

"This year we mark the 23rd anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries. In this period we have reached political consensus in favor of dynamic strengthening of the bilateral ties on a wide range of interaction," K.Mami said.

The Chairman of the Kazakh Supreme Court told about the reform of Kazakhstan's court system initiated by the Head of State under the "100 Concrete Steps" Nation's Plan. In particular, he told about transition to the three-tiered system of courts, establishment of a specialized board for investment affairs and an advisory international council and broadening of powers of investigating judge.

In the course of the meeting the parties focused on the law-making activity of Kazakhstan's Supreme Court. The foreign side was also familiarized with the work on adoption of the new codes of administrative and civil procedure.

Following the meeting the Supreme Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Federal Supreme Court of the United Arab Emirates signed an agreement on cooperation aimed at further development of constructive dialogue of the two countries' court systems.