Kazakhstan, UAE to set up joint business council

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Several documents have been signed during the Kazakhstan-UAE Business Forum in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Minister of Investments and Development Zhenis Kassymbek and UAE Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed Sharaf participated in the ceremony of signing the documents.

In particular, Atameken National Entrepreneurs Chamber and UAE Chamber of Entrepreneurs signed a memorandum of mutual understanding on establishment of a business council.



The sides signed also a memorandum of mutual understanding on increasing investment potential and business opportunities between Kazakhstan and the UAE.

According to Zh.Kassymbek, more than 60 companies of the UAE and more than 250 representatives of Kazakhstani business are participating in the event.



“This proves again the high level of development of the Kazakhstan-UAE business cooperation,” said Kassymbek.

Noteworthy to say that since 1991, the total volume of direct investments from the UAE to Kazakhstan made USD2bln.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan has invested over USD900mln in UAE economy.

As many as 200 Kazakh-UAE joint enterprises are functioning in our country to date.