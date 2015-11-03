  • kz
    Kazakhstan, UK agreed to implement 40 projects

    21:38, 03 November 2015
    LONDON. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan, the United Kingdom agreed on implementation of 40 projects following the session of the Kazakh-British Intergovernmental Commission in London.

    "We have agreed on implementation of 40 projects," Nursultan Nazarbayev said and added that the projects require additional consideration. According to the President, these are energy, oil and gas, agriculture projects, as well as a project on construction of pharmaceuticals plant.

