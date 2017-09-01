Kazakhstan, UK discuss cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov has met with the Minister of State for Europe and the Americas at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Sir Alan Duncan, Kazinform reports with reference to the Kazakh MFA press service.

During the talks, the sides discussed a wide range of bilateral cooperation issues in the context of the strategic partnership established between our countries. Particular attention is paid to the implementation of the trade, economic, and investment cooperation agreements. The successful cooperation in launching the Astana International Financial Center was noted with satisfaction. The British politician congratulated Kazakhstan on the successful hosting of Astana Expo 2017. It is noteworthy that the UK pavilion in Astana clearly demonstrates the contribution of this country to the development of the future energy.

In view of Kazakhstan's non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council and the upcoming presidency there in January 2018, the attendees exchanged their opinions on the most urgent issues of the international agenda as they dwelt on the situation in Syria, including various aspects of the Astana process supported by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The British side highlighted the Kazakh President's global initiatives announced at the Low Enriched Uranium Bank opening ceremony. The initiatives are aimed at strengthening the international peace and security through nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation, and nuclear test ban.

The officials also discussed the schedule of the forthcoming bilateral meetings and events at various levels, as well as the elections within a number of international agencies.