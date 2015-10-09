Kazakhstan, Ukraine develop plan on increasing trade turnover (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan and Ukraine have developed a plan to increase turnover in 2015-2016, this was announced at today's Kazakh-Ukrainian business forum by First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakhytzhan Sagintayev.

"We appreciate the interest of business circles of Ukraine towards mutually beneficial cooperation with our country. Despite the decline in turnover and investment activity I believe that the potential of the Kazakh-Ukrainian relations has not run dry. We appreciate the spirit of our constructive cooperation, regardless of the current political and economic situation. To support the positive dynamics of mutual trade we have developed a draft plan to increase trade turnover in 2015-2016. Respective ministries of the two states will work out the plan," said Bakytzhan Sagintayev. The plan involves organization of exhibitions, fairs and assistance to trade delegations of Kazakhstan and Ukraine. According to First Deputy Prime Minister, to date in Kazakhstan operate 4000 companies with the participation of Ukrainian capital.