Kazakhstan undergoes fundamental changes - expert

ASTANA. KAZINFORM People of Kazakhstan will get a rewarded for its efforts to ensure a better future, which was set by President Nursultan Nazarbayev, said Malcolm Ryan, General Manager of Cumberland Council of the Australian state of New South Wales.

"I was impressed that the leader of Kazakhstan, the country that currently undergoes fundamental changes, realizes that the country has even more to do.

His plans for the future are very ambitious, but I believe that they are quite feasible. I believe that people of Kazakhstan is facing a serious challenge, but it will be rewarded for its efforts to ensure a better future, which was set by President Nazarbayev. Kazakhstan will become an ideal place to live", said the expert.

In his opinion, many Australian companies, individuals and government agencies would be happy to participate in the implementation of Nursultan Nazarbayev's plans.

"I think that Australian institutions could assist the Kazakh government in modernizing local self-government.

I wish that politicians in my country could think in the same categories, and then Australia could keep up with Kazakhstan in the pursuit of a better future", he concluded.