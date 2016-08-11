Kazakhstan up in FIFA rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan moved one spot up in the updated FIFA rankings and is now placed 96th in the world, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Argentine rules the rankings with 1,585 points. Belgium (1,401 points) and Columbia (1,331 points) are ranked second and third respectively. Former №1 Germany retained the 4th spot with 1,319 points.



Russia is placed 38th with 728 points. Kazakhstan's Central Asian neighbor Kyrgyzstan slid one spot down to № 105.