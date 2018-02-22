Kazakhstan up in TI's Corruption Perceptions Index

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan has improved its positions and is currently ranked 122nd in the Transparency International's Corruption Perceptions Index.

Kazakhstan climbed 9 positions compared to the 2016's 131st place.

Corruption Perceptions Index ranks 180 countries and territories by perceived levels of public sector corruption according to experts and businesspeople and uses a scale of 0 to 100, where 0 is 'highly corrupt' and 100 is 'very clean'.

The country is ranked 10th in Eastern Europe and Central Asia zone, ahead of Ukraine, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan.

The countries with the highest scores are New Zealand and Denmark - 89 and 88 respectively. Syria, South Sudan and Somalia rank lowest with scores of 14, 12 and 9, respectively.

According to Transparency International, this year's Index shows that the majority of countries are making little or no progress in terms of ending corruption.