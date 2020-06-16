Kazakhstan updates its number of asymptomatic COVID-19 carriers

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - As of June 15 2020, 600 new asymptomatic cases of the coronavirus infection, which do not make up the total COVID-19 statistics, have been recorded in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Confirmed asymptomatic cases of the COVID-19 virus has totaled 5,492, including 688 (+99) in Nur-Sultan city, 880 (+64) in Almaty city, 619 (+17) in Shymkent city, 69 (+17) in Akmola region, 147 (+10) in Aktobe region, 360 (+52) in Almaty region, 528 (+43) in Atyrau region, 188 (+17) in East Kazakhstan region, 86 (+6) in Zhambyl region, 322 (+27) in West Kazakhstan region, 854 (+85) in Karaganda region, 54 (+7) in Kostanay region, 158 (+44) in Kyzylorda region, 194 (+24) in Mangistau region, 59 (+13) in Pavlodar region, 132 (+10) in North Kazakhstan region, and 154 (+25) in Turkestan region.