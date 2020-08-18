  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan updates total death toll from COVID-19

    09:45, 18 August 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 146 more COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Kazakhstan between August 10 and 16, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    The new COVID-19 fatalities by city/region: 20 in Nur-Sultan city, 25 in Almaty city, 6 in Shymkent city, 6 in Akmola region, 7 in Almaty region, 10 in Atyrau region, 27 in East Kazakhstan region, 4 in Aktobe region, 2 in Zhambyl region, 15 in West Kazakhstan region, 13 in Karaganda region, 1 in Kyzylorda region, 6 in Pavlodar region, 2 in North Kazakhstan region, and 2 in Turkestan region, taking the total COVID-19 death toll in the country to 1,415.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!