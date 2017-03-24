Kazakhstan ups oil, gas output

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's oil production increased by 4.4 percent in January-February 2017 compared to the same period of 2016, the Kazakh Statistics Committee said.

During the period, oil and gas condensate output hit 13.69 million tons (11.47 tons of oil and 2.23 tons of gas condensate).



In the mentioned period, oil production increased by 3.8 percent and gas condensate production - by 0.7 percent.



Gas production increased by 6 percent- to 8.57 billion cubic meters in January-February 2017, Kazinform has learnt from trend.az .



Associated gas production amounted to 4.59 billion cubic meters, which is 8.3 percent more than in the same period of 2015.



Oil and gas condensate production in February 2017 hit 6.57 million tons, which is 7.7 percent less compared to January 2017. Gas production in February decreased by 9.5 percent compared to January to 4.05 billion cubic meters.



Kazakhstan's oil and condensate output totaled 78.04 million tons in 2016, which is 1.8 percent less compared to 2015. Gas production hit 46.59 billion cubic meters in 2016 which is 2.4 percent more compared to 2015.