Kazakhstan upset by Czech Republic in EURO 2016 qualifier

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan lost to the Czech Republic 1-2 in UEFA EURO-2016 qualifying match in Group A at Doosan Arena in Plzen on Thursday (September 3), Sports.kz reports.

Kazakhstan played aggressively from the first minutes of the match. Bauyrzhan Islamkhan assisted Yuri Logvinenko in powering a header past Petr Cech in the 21st minute giving the Kazakh side the first-half lead. However, two goals from Milan Škoda in the 74th and 86th minutes helped the Czech Republic came from behind and defeat the visitors. The Czechs are currently ranked 2nd in Group A. Kazakhstan will meet with the leaders of Group A Iceland in Reykjavik On September 7.