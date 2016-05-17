Kazakhstan upset by Denmark 1:4 at 2016 IIHF World Championship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Denmark destroyed Kazakhstan 4:1 in the Monday match for the Group A's last remaining quarterfinal spot at the 2016 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship in Moscow, Russia.

The Danish squad took control of the game in the first stanza scoring three unanswered goals past Kazakh goalie Pavel Poluektov. Markus Lauridsen put Denmark on the scoreboard in the 9th minute outplaying Poluektov. Then, Yannik Hansen and Nicklas Jensen's goals gave Denmark a 3:0 lead.

Leading scorer Nigel Dawes pulled one back for Kazakhstan in the 24th minute of the match. But another power play goal by Denmark's Nikolaj Ehlers six minutes later sealed the fate of the match.

After crashing out from the Top Division at the 2016 IIHF World Championship, Kazakhstan will return to Division 1A and will play against Poland, Austria, South Korea and Ukraine next year.

Goalie Vitaly Kolesnik, defenseman Roman Savchenko, forwards Roman Starchenko and Kostantin Pushkaryov missed the last match for Kazakhstan at the World Championship due to injuries.

Source: Sports.kz