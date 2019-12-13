Kazakhstan Urban Conference kicks off in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM –Today the city of Almaty has hosted the Kazakhstan Urban Conference 2019, Kazinform reported.

A final panel discussion was held with the participation of Yerzhan Babakumarov, deputy Mayor of the city.

The participants of the roundtable discussed the importance of interaction between the city administration and the expert community, their involvement in solving specific problems of the metropolis as well as the discussion and preparation of the Almaty-2050 strategy.

The strategy, which was presented at the conference, was worked out with the participation of professional expert community. It should be noted that the working group took into account the public opinion.

During the forum three critical topics related to the city of Almaty were discussed: ecology, safety and transport.