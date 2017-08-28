Kazakhstan urges US to back green technology development center

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan has expressed the hope to continue the joint efforts with the United States for decommissioning of the Reactor BN-350, Kanat Bozumbayev, Kazakh Energy Minister, stated following the meeting with the American delegation, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"This was not included in our statement, but we discussed it today. We express our hope for the continuation of the joint work to decommission the Reactor BN-350 so that to ensure the radiation safety of the region and strengthen the nonproliferation regime," Kanat Bozumbayev said.

Moreover, Kazakhstan offers the US to cooperate and support the establishment of the International Center for the Development of Green Technologies, which is to be based on the Expo 2017 site.

"In addition, today I expressed concern and hope that the restrictions related to the sanctions imposed by the United States of America against the Russian Federation would not affect the effective implementation of the oil and gas projects, involving both American and Kazakh investments, and will allow transporting energy resources to the world markets through oil and gas transit pipelines without any obstacles," the minister summed up.