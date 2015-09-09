Kazakhstan, US nuclear scientists ink coop memo

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kurchatov city is hosting 10th jubilee international press conference "Nuclear and Radiation Physics".

In the framework of the event the National Nuclear Centre of Kazakhstan and the Idaho National Laboratory under the US Department of Energy have signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation. The document was signed by Director General of NNC Erlan Batyrbekov and director of the department for analysis and design of nuclear systems at Idaho National Laboratory Alexander Stanulesku. The 10th international conference themed "Nuclear and Radiation Physics" will run until September 11. The event will discuss the questions of nuclear energy, nuclear physics, radiation, environmental, nuclear and radiation techniques in medicine and industry. The conference is being attended by representatives of more than 20 countries including the United States of America, France, Japan, Belgium, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, China, Russia, Belarus, Belgium, Czech Republic, and others. "For more than 20 years specialists of the Nuclear Center of the Republic of Kazakhstan work closely with many organizations in Japan. We participate in the implementation of the Large project of the world which is based in Belgium. It is a unique reactor that can operate in both critical and sub-critical conditions. In addition, we have inked a memorandum of cooperation with Idaho National Laboratory under the US Department of Energy. This large laboratory conducts rearch in the field of peaceful use of nuclear energy," said Batyrbekov at a press conference. The organizations will cooperate within the framework of a new research which will focus on the implementation of safety of nuclear energy.