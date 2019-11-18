Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan adopt roadmap for enhancing cooperation in agriculture

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan Prime Minister Askar Mamin received a delegation led by the Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Uzbekistan Zhamshid Khojayev, Kazinform has leant from the press service of the Kazakh Prime Minister.

«Thanks to the efforts of the First President of Kazakhstan - Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev cooperation between our countries has reached a qualitatively new level. The Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev continues the course to further strengthen the strategic partnership with Uzbekistan», Askar Mamin said.

The Prime Minister noted the existence of significant potential for increasing mutual deliveries of agricultural products, joint implementation of investment projects and access to the markets of third countries.

Over 9 months of the current year commodity circulation of agricultural products and processed agricultural products between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Uzbekistan amounted to about USD770 million. The main exports of Kazakhstan to Uzbekistan are wheat and meslin, wheat or wheat-rye flour, sunflower seeds, sugar, cattle and wheat waste. Uzbekistan mainly exports to Kazakhstan cherry and sweet cherry, grapes, apricot, tomato, peach, persimmon and vegetables.

Following the talks the ministers of agriculture of the two countries signed a roadmap for enhancing cooperation in agriculture between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

The document provides measures for the development of collaboration in 2019-2024 in the fields of agricultural science, production, certification, trade, digitalization, veterinary medicine and animal husbandry as well as plant quarantine.