Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan FMs went for a walk in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov, Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov and Kyrgyzstan Erlan Abdyldayev went for a walk around Astana and visited the new architectural objects, the Kazakh MFA's press service reports.

The guests visited the Astana International Financial Centre located in the territory of EXPO, the Yessil Riverwalk, walked along the new pedestrian bridge presented by Atyrau region for the 20th anniversary of the capital city.





Foreign ministries of Central Asian countries arrived in Astana to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the capital city of Kazakhstan. They are expected to hold the regular traditional working meeting in the third decade of July in Cholpon Ata, Kyrgyzstan.