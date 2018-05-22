Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan Business Forum held in S Kazakhstan

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan Business Forum has been held today in South Kazakhstan region. Besides, the first meeting of the Business Council took place at the forum, the press service of the South Kazakhstan Regional Administration reports.

Ambassadors of the two countries Yerik Utembayev and Saidikram Niyazkhojayev, Kazakh Vice Minister for Investment and Development Kairbek Uzkenbayev, Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan Sokhib Saifnazarov, Governor of South Kazakhstan region Zhanseit Tuimebayev, Chairman of the Uzbek Chamber of Commerce and Industry Adkham Ikramov, and over 400 entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan participated in the forum.

Governor of the region Zhanseit Tuimebayev highlighted that today's meeting will promote trade and economic cooperation of fraternal countries.

"The Republic of Uzbekistan is one of Kazakhstan's key strategic partners in Central Asia and the relations between our countries are exceptionally friendly and confidential. As you know, this year has been declared by our President as the Year of Uzbekistan in Kazakhstan. This once again demonstrates the fraternal relations between our peoples. Over the past year, the bilateral trade increased by 30% to $2 billion. The leaders of our countries set a goal to increase the trade turnover to $3 billion this year and up to $5 billion by 2020. Today, opening a business forum, we are laying a solid foundation for economic and business cooperation between our countries," Mr. Tuimebayev said.

During the forum organized by the Chamber of Entrepreneurs of South Kazakhstan region, the sides discussed the creation of joint projects, investment proposals, as well as exports and imports of products, and cooperation aimed at entering the third countries' markets.

In addition, the participants of the forum presented an exhibition of products of the countries' domestic producers.