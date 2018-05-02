Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan connected by centuries-old ties of brotherhood - Secretary of State

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova met on Wednesday with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Uzbekistan to Kazakhstan Saidikram Niyazhodjaev, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

During the meeting Secretary Abdykalikova emphasized that Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are connected by centuries-old ties of brotherhood, culture, genuine friendship and cooperation.



"I congratulate you on the appointment to the post of the Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Kazakhstan. "We are good neighbors, we are connected by centuries-old ties of friendship. We have a lot in common - traditions, culture. And I truly hope that with your appointment our relations will continue to develop," the Kazakh Secretary of State said.



She reminded that last year the two countries marked 25 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations. "In 2017, two-way trade increased by 31% to almost $2 billion. Over the two months of 2018 trade turnover has grown by 44% and amounted to $366 million, reaching an all-time high," Ms Abdykalikova noted.







She added that the Days of Uzbek Culture and the Year of Uzbekistan in Kazakhstan will take place in Kazakhstan this year.



Gulshara Abdykalikova also told the Uzbek side about the focal points of Kazakhstan's domestic policy, especially focusing on the modernization and reforms which have swept the country.



Uzbek diplomat, in turn, called the Five Social Initiatives spearheaded by President Nursultan Nazarbayev ‘historical and breakthrough'. He added that despite difficulties in the global economy, Kazakhstan has embarked on the path of improving people's lives.



In conclusion, Secretary Abdykalikova wished Uzbek diplomat success in strengthening traditionally good neighborly relations between the two countries.



