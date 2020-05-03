  • kz
    Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan in talks over flooding in Turkestan region

    19:23, 03 May 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev revealed the Kazakh side is in talks with the Uzbek government regarding the flooding in Turkestan region, Kazinform reports.

    President Tokayev tweeted that Kazakhstan is negotiation the situation in Turkestan region with the Uzbek government. The flooding in Turkestan regions was caused by the burst of the Sardoba dam in Syrdarya region in Uzbekistan. As a result, 10 villages in neighboring Turkestan region were flooded forcing over 22,000 local residents to evacuate.

    The dam burst and flooding in Uzbekistan were caused by pouring rains and high wind on May 1. As a result of the flooding, the state of emergency was imposed in Maktaaral district of Turkestan region which borders Uzbekistan.

    On May 2, President Tokayev ordered to lend a helping hand to those affected by the flooding in Maktaaral district.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
