Kazakhstan. Uzbekistan increasing number of flights

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are increasing the number of flights between Astana, Almaty and Tashkent, Kazinform has learnt from the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry for Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

"After negotiations between the Civil Aviation Committee of Kazakhstan, the Uzbek Aviation Administration and air carriers of the two countries, the sides agreed to increase the number of flights," the committee said in a statement.



For instance, Air Astana is planning to increase the number of flights to Uzbekistan starting next month - up to 7 flights per week via Almaty-Tashkent route from December 2 and up to 4 flights per week via Astana-Tashkent route from December 3.



Uzbekistan airways, in turn, will increase the number of flights to Kazakhstan from 6 to 7 flights per week via Tashkent-Astana route (December 4) and from 3 to 4 flights per week via Tashkent-Astana route (March 4, 2018).



It is expected that the airlines will operate up to 22 flights per week. Kazakhstani and Uzbek passengers will get a chance to travel from Almaty city to Tashkent twice a day and from Astana city to the Uzbek capital daily.



The sides are mulling to launch flights to Samarkand, Bukhara and Urgench.