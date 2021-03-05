Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan ink agreement to step up cooperation in healthcare

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM – Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alexei Tsoi held talks with his Uzbek counterpart Abdukhakim Khadzhibayev as part of the former’s visit to Tashkent. As a result of the bilateral talks in the Uzbek capital, the sides signed the agreement on bilateral cooperation, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«International experience is of paramount importance and we exchange the information with our Uzbek colleagues constantly,» Minister Tsoi noted, adding that 99% of medical organizations in Kazakhstan had been digitalized. Each doctor in the country, according to him, even in rural areas has access to the centralized data system.

Tsoi also revealed that Kazakhstan goes to great lengths to increase salaries of medical workers every year. The ultimate goal is to raise salaries of healthcare workers 2,5fold compared to average salary across the country.

Minister Khadzhibayev, in turn, said the digitalization of the healthcare system in Uzbekistan is at the early stage and expressed interest in Kazakhstan's experience in that respect.

Wrapping up the meeting in Tashkent, the sides inked the agreement between the healthcare ministries, expressing confidence that all decisions made during the talks will give a new impulse to further mutually profitable partnership and promote wellbeing of the brotherly nations of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

The Kazakhstani delegation headed by Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Tugzhanov arrived in Tashkent on Thursday to visit a number of medical centers and pharmaceutical enterprises in Uzbekistan.