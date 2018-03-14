Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan ink plan for tourism development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan have signed a plan of joint activities for development of tourism for 2018.

"As you know there are international tourists who come to Kazakhstan and wish to visit the historical places of Uzbekistan and vice versa. The world strives for unity, and in this relation the plans which have been outlined are realistic and perspective. The economic effect is going to be immense and mutually beneficial. There is additional air, railway and automobile communication available between the two countries and we are negotiating that the visas which are valid in Uzbekistan were also effective in Kazakhstan and vice versa, so that the tourists visiting Kazakhstan could also do the sightseeing in Uzbekistan," Minister of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan Arystanbek Mukhamediuly said on the sidelines of the 17th session of the Joint Intergovernmental commission for bilateral cooperation between the two countries on March 14.

During the session the two countries' Culture Ministers and Tourism Committees signed the event program within the framework of the Year of Uzbekistan in Kazakhstan.