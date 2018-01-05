Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan likely to launch new flights in 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are planning to launch new flights in the nearest future, Kazinform reports.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Uzbekistan Erik Utembayev revealed in an interview to UZREPORT TV Channel that Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are set to expand the geography of flights.



"This year we are planning to expand the geography of flights, namely Almaty-Bukhara, Almaty-Khiva and Almaty-Samarkand flights look promising in terms of tourism potential," Kazakhstani diplomat said.



Ambassador Utembayev added that creation of necessary infrastructure will help boost tourist flow.



"We are working to launch direct bus service between Tashkent and Shymkent. We believe that 2018 will bring us a host of new opportunities in tourism sector," Utembayev noted.