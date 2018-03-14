Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan seek to boost travel between Tashkent, Astana, and Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Zhenis Kassymbek revealed the countries' plans to increase bus, air and rail frequencies between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Speaking at the 17th session of the Kazakh-Uzbek Intergovernmental Commission today, the Minister said that the sides are currently negotiating increasing the frequencies between Tashkent and Astana/Almaty and considering opening new destinations, in particular, Taraz and Samarkand.

He noted that flight frequencies between Astana and Tashkent have already been increased from four to seven and between Almaty and Tashkent - from seven to ten weekly operations. The Minister also reminded that starting March 18 the Almaty-Tashkent train will run three times a week instead of two, adding that the Samarkand-Astana is scheduled to be launched this April.