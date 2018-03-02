Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan set up Aral rescue group

NUKUS. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are going to create a joint Aral rescue group. Ambassador of Kazakhstan in Uzbekistan Yerik Utembayev informed during his visit to Karakalpakstan, Kazinform reports.

"We have made arrangements on joint Aral rescue. Karakalpakstan has certain experience in the fight against desertisation as well as good experience in planting trees. The joint work of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan specialists will help find most effective methods. In this context the initiative of President Nursultan Nazarbayev to increase the role of Aral Rescue International Fund is particularly important, especially in the year of Kazakhstan's chairmanship in the UNSC. At present there is a big goal for Kazakhstan and Central Asian countries to increase their coordination to save the Aral Sea," Yerik Utembayev said.

The diplomat also noted that in near future there will be created a working group which will study new methods and technology of water saving and efficient water consumption.

"We have visited a number of organizations and saw the work of Karakalpakstan who have good experience of growing certain sorts of plants which prevent desertisation of the sea. In this regard I would like to note that we have worked out a joint road map which will help find the most effective ways applying Kazakhstan's developments," Yerik Utembayev said.

According to Kazakh Ambassador, Uzbekistan pays special attention to the problems of Aral. In particularб Uzbek President noted in the UN General Assembly that overcoming the consequence of desertisation require active consolidation of international efforts including within the UNDP framework.