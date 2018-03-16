Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan to launch a single tour

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The two Central Asian nations want to create a single Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan tour, giving tourists an opportunity to visit both countries in one trip, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Speaking at the Kazakh-Uzbek tourism forum in Astana today, the Chair of Kazakh Tourism, Rashid Kuzembayev noted that the goal is to join the rich and diverse Kazakh and Uzbek cultures with their huge eco-tourism potential. Mr. Kuzembayev stressed that an opportunity to visit both countries in one trip will make travelling to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan more popular.

According to him, the Uzbek part of the tours will include the cities of Samarkand, Bukhara, Khiva, and Tashkent, and Kazakh one will consist of TravelingAlmaty, Shymkent, Taraz, Sauran, Otyrar, as well as Sairam-Ugam, Aksu-Zhabagly, Ile-Alatau national parks, and Tamgaly tas.

In addition, in Kazakhstan tourists will be able to spend a night in a yurt, go hiking or skiing in the mountains, visit the mausoleums of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi, Aisha-bibi, Karakhan and get a taste of the national cuisine.

As previously reported, currently, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are reviewing the possibility of introducing a single visa.