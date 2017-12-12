Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan to launch joint production of special equipment

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani JSC Tynys and Uzbek KrantasGroup LLC intend to start joint production of industrial and construction equipment, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Ministry of Defense and Aerospace Industry.

The Memorandum of Cooperation between the JSC Tynys parent national company Kazakhstan Engineering and Uzbek KrantasGroup LLC was signed in September 2017 within the framework of the 2nd Kazakh-Uzbek business forum in Tashkent.

According to the head of JSC Tynys, Kairat Kalmanbayev, as a result of a joint study of the needs of the domestic market, the specialists developed the appropriate technical and design documentation and currently the sides are setting up a production site on the basis of the JSC Tynys plant.





It is planned to produce truck cranes, loader cranes, dump trucks, truck tankers for transportation of petroleum products, and freight transport.

It is expected that the implementation of this joint project will serve as a basis for the development of cooperation between the engineering industries of the two countries.

JSC Tynys is a subsidiary of JSC NC Kazakhstan Engineering, which is in the trust management of the Ministry of Defense and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.