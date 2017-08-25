  • kz
    Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan to sign military-technical cooperation agrt

    22:17, 25 August 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Defense Minister Saken Zhasuzakov held a meeting with Secretary of the Security Council of Uzbekistan Viktor Makhmudov, the press service of the Defense Ministry reports.

    During the meeting, the sides discussed the current state as well as the prospective directions of bilateral military cooperation and reaffirmed their commitment to sign an agreement on military-technical cooperation later this year.

     

