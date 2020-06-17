Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan trade unions provide assistance to residents of flood-hit Maktaaral

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM - On Wednesday, June 17, Maktaaral district of Turkestan region was visited by chairman of Kazakhstan Federation of Trade Unions Satybaldy Dauletalin and chairman of the Council of Trade Unions of the Jizzakh region of Uzbekistan Nusuratulla Pardayev, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Federation of Trade Unions of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstani delegation included the leaders of the Federation’s affiliates - chairwoman of the Republican union of workers in education and science Aigul Mukasheva, chairman of the Kazakhstan union of the oil and gas complex Sultan Kaliyev, head of the union of workers in chemical, oil and gas and related industries Kerim Primkululy, head of the Shymkent Trade Center Berik Bekzhanov and public figure Kopen Amirbek.

Today, by Federations of Trade Unions of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan have provided solidarity charity assistance to residents of villages affected by flooding as a result of the Uzbekistan’s Sardoba reservoir destruction in early May.

The delegations inspected the progress of reconstruction work in the villages of Orgebas and Firdousi, construction of housing for residents of Dostyk, Zhenis, Zhana-trmys settlements.

The federations decided to provide joint support to residents of the villages of Maktaaral district for a total of KZT66 million.

In addition, 100 residents of the villages affected by the flood were given the opportunity to undergo wellness procedures in five trade union sanatoriums: Koktem, Merke, Mankent, Zhanakorgan and Schuchinsky.

In total, affiliates of the Kazakhstan’s Federation of Trade Unions provided assistance in the amount of KZT50 million.