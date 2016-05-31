Kazakhstan valued leader in promoting religious tolerance worldwide - US Congressman Alcee Hastings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - US Congressman Alcee Hastings believes that Kazakhstan is a valued leader in promoting religious tolerance in the world.

Hon. Alcee L. Hastings of Florida in the House of Representatives recently shared his thoughts on the upcoming conference in Astana entitled Religions Against Terrorism.

"The conference will bring together political and religious leaders from around the world who are dedicated to ensuring that religious freedom is the rule rather than the exception. These leaders will also spend their valuable time discussing ways in which we can help defeat those who wish to pervert and twist religions into vehicles of hate and destruction," the Congressman noted.

According to him, between 2003 and 2012 Kazakhstan was host to four important gatherings that drew senior members from many different religions including Islam, Christianity, Buddhism, Judaism, Hinduism and Taoism.

"By holding the upcoming conference, Kazakhstan once again leads its region and the world in working toward a time when all religions are respected and those wishing to do harm under the color of religion are undermined and stopped from doing so at every turn," he stressed.

"Under the leadership of President Nazarbayev, Kazakhstan has, since the earliest days of its independence, been a valued leader in promoting religious tolerance. This legacy continues with the upcoming Religions Against Terrorism conference and will, I am sure, continue far into the future. I wish my friends a successful conference and applaud their laudable efforts," he added.