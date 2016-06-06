Kazakhstan Veterans' Council condemns actions of armed attackers in Aktobe

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kazakhstan Veterans' Council has condemned the bloody actions of armed attackers in the city of Aktobe on Sunday (June 5).

"This is a horrific tragedy for their families, relatives, and friends and for the entire Kazakhstan.



They protected peaceful citizens and security of our country at the expense of their lives.



We express our sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wish speedy recovery to the injured.



Those responsible for the brutal crimes will be punished heavily.



We call on the people of Kazakhstan to unite and fight terrorism and extremism and prevent them from spreading in our peaceful country.



It is high time to show the world that we are united and condemn violence, terrorism and radicalism in any of it manifestation," the Kazakhstan Veterans' Council said in a statement.