Kazakhstan, Vietnam to boost transport coop

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan Ambassador to Vietnam Beketzhan Zhumakhanov met in Hanoi with Director General of Vietnam Railways Vu Ta Tung and Chief of Vietnam Logistics Association Nguyen Tuong.

The parties discussed further development of cooperation in transport and logistics between Kazakhstan and Vietnam. The meetings were held ahead of the oncoming visit of Kazakhstan Temirzholy leadership to Vietnam scheduled for May 16-17, 2016.

According the Kazakh Embassy's press service, B.Zhumakhanov informed the parties of consistent and systemic process of political and economic modernization of Kazakhstan including development of the country's transport and transit potential. The Kazakh Diplomat told about Nurly Zhol program aimed primarily at development of infrastructure and strengthening Kazakhstan's transit potential.

The Ambassador clarified the main goal of Kazakhstan's transport strategy - to turn the country into the largest Eurasian transport and transit hub, to lay and connect all the major continental transport corridors through the Central Asian region.

Zhumakhanov touched upon also the issues of the Kazakhstan-Vietnam collaboration under the Free Trade Zone Agreement between the EEU member states and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam signed in May 2015.

In this context, strengthening of the Kazakh-Vietnamese transport cooperation opens new opportunities for transportation of goods for businessmen. The Diplomat called on the Vietnamese side to use Kazakhstan's transit opportunities in transport-logistics sector including container transportation of goods via Kazakhstan's terminal in Lianyungang Port, due to which the time of transportation reduces almost threefold.

The parties were familiarized also with the prospects of implementation of the New Silk Road logistics project, transport corridors linking the Eurasian region with the countries of the Asian-Pacific basin and South-Eastern Asia including the potential of the JSC United Transport-Logistics Company established in November 2013 by railways administrations of Belarus, Kazakhstan and Russia. The activity of this company is aimed at increasing transit potential of the EEU countries as an integrator of container services.