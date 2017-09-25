Kazakhstan-Vietnam trade turnover doubled

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In October 2016 to July 2017, the trade turnover between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam has more than doubled, Kazinform has learned from the Eurasian Economic Commission's press service.

According to the Commission, since the Free Trade Agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Vietnam came into force, in October 2016 to June 2017 their trade turnover increased by 11.8%, compared to the same period of 2015-2016 years.

The trade turnover of the Republic of Belarus with Vietnam grew by 23.3% and Russia's by 5.5%.

In particular, an increase is marked in food, metal and metal products, as well as agricultural raw materials supplies to Vietnam from the EAEU countries.