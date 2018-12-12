Kazakhstan views transport, logistics cooperation with Belarus as promising

MINSK. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan sees big prospects in transport and logistics cooperation with Belarus, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Belarus Ermukhamet Ertysbayev told a press conference on 11 December, BelTA has learned.

According to the ambassador, Kazakhstan and Belarus take part in the China-Europe-China railway container transport project. Belarus and Kazakhstan pay special attention to the development of transit potential and attraction of transit cargo flows. "In recent years, world practice in competition for global transit shows a positive trend in the transition to containerization of goods and the overall development of container transportation. Thanks to the upgrading transport infrastructure and diversification of transport corridors, Kazakhstan is becoming the leading logistics hub in Central Asia. Over the past 10 years, Kazakhstan has invested in its transport industry about $30 billion. The country built more than 2,000km of railways, 19,500km of automobile roads, increased port capacity in the Caspian region to 25.5 million tonnes, and held makeovers in 15 airports," the diplomat said.



There are 17 transit container traffic routes between China and Europe that go via Kazakhstan. The United Transport and Logistics Company has been set up together with Belarusian and Russian partners to improve the efficiency of transport corridors.



According to the ambassador, it is necessary to make the best use of the transit and transport potential of Belarus and Kazakhstan, which is of key importance for the development of logistics corridors between Europe and Asia. According to him, work in this direction will be continued within the framework of the roadmap for 2019-2020, BelTA reports.