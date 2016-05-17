Kazakhstan volleyball team winless at qualifying tournament in Tokyo

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's national women volleyball team lost to Peru 1-3 on Day 3 of the qualifying tournament in Tokyo, Kazinform refers to the Kazakhstan Volleyball Federation.

Although the Kazakh squad won the opening set 25-19, they were unable to outplay Peru in next three losing 22-25, 23-25, 23-25.

Kazakhstan remains winless after being defeated by the Netherlands and Japan at the tournament earlier.

Tomorrow Team Kazakhstan will take on South Korea in the hopes of clinching the birth at the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

The match will be aired by KazSport TV Channel at 9:55 a.m.