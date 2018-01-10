Kazakhstan vows to continue unwavering war on grafts

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev promised that Kazakhstan will continue its unwavering war against grafts, Kazinform reports.

In his annual State-of-the-Nation Address "New Opportunities for Development Amidst the Fourth Industrial Revolution" the Kazakh President claimed that over 2,500 people, including top managers and heads of national companies, had been convicted on corruption charges in the country over the past three years.



Digitalization of government agencies' work, according to President Nazarbayev, will play a crucial role in fight against corruption. The work of the government agencies should be more transparent. The citizens should be able to see how their inquiries are examined and receive timely response from the agencies.



In the address it is noted that national court and law-enforcement system is in need of reforms. The legislation should be amended in a way to provide more rights to citizens and lawyers.



The President also charged to install state-of-the-art video surveillance and identification systems in streets, on roads and places of mass gatherings.