Kazakhstan wakes up to foggy Friday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Precipitation, fog, and gusty wind will persist in most regions of the country on Friday, April 20. Chances of dust storm will be high in southern Kazakhstan. Thunderstorm is expected in some regions of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Kostanay, Zhambyl, Aktobe, Atyrau, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions. Gusts may reach up to 23-28 mps in North Kazakhstan region.



Patches of fog will be observed in East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Mangistau, Almaty, Akmola, Kostanay, Zhambyl, and Karaganda regions.



Dust storm may hit Kyzylorda region