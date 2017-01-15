Kazakhstan wakes up to foggy Sunday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chances of precipitation will be very low across Kazakhstan today. Inclement weather with snowfall will persist only in northwestern and eastern Kazakhstan. According to Kazhydromet, fog, black ice, stiff wind and blizzard are expected in some parts of the country.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Almaty, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda and East Kazakhstan regions.



East Kazakhstan, Aktobe, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl and Almaty regions will be steeped in fog.



Black ice will cover roads in Zhambyl and Almaty regions.



Blizzard is forecast to hit East Kazakhstan region.