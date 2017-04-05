  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan wakes up to foggy Wednesday

    07:18, 05 April 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather and precipitation will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan. According to Kazhydromet, gusty wind, fog, black ice and drifting snow are forecast for some parts of the country.

    Wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will batter Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Akmola, Kyzylorda and Atyrau regions.

    Fog is to blanket Almaty, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Pavlodar, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions.

    Roads in Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Akmola and Aktobe regions will be covered in black ice.

    Blizzard may hit Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions.

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!