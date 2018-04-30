Kazakhstan wakes up to gloomy Monday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rainy weather with the high possibility of thunderstorms is in store for most regions of Kazakhstan today, April 30. Only western, eastern and southeastern Kazakhstan will enjoy fair weather. Parts of the country will see fog and wind turning into dust storm, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Patches of fog will be observed in Akmola, Mangistau, Aktobe, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions.



Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will blow in Akmola, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions. Gusts may reach up to 23 mps in Zhambyl region.



Meteorologists say chances of thunderstorm will be high in Akmola, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions.



Hail may hit Zhambyl and Akmola regions.



Dust storm is forecast for South Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions.